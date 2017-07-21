PRESS RELEASE: Lobster training sessions for hotels and restaurants

The Department of Fisheries wishes to advise all Seafood Purchasers, Restaurateurs and Hoteliers that the Lobster Fishery will OPEN from August 2, 2017, to February 28, 2018 both days inclusive.

Ahead of this Lobster Open Fishery, the Department of Fisheries will be conducting Lobster Training Sessions for all Hotel and Restaurant establishments.

The objective of the training session is to educate all persons involved in the purchasing of lobsters. It will also promote awareness among purchasers and encourage them to adhere to lobster fishery regulations.

The Department seeks the cooperation of hotel and restaurant owners during this exercise by ensuring the appropriate staff is selected to attend.

Please contact the Department of Fisheries at 4684135 or 4684140 to schedule a session.