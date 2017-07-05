PRESS RELEASE: Koudmen climax at Island Mix this Thursday

Share Pin Share +1 Shares 0

Rodney Bay’s unique arts and craft centre, Island Mix, will host a special event on July 6 at 6pm, to celebrate Saint Lucia’s budding musical talent with awards and scholarships.

The ‘Koudmen’ initiative has been taking place monthly throughout the school year, bringing together musical mentors and eager students to build on their experience by performing in front of an audience.

Island Mix is a unique collaborative of more than sixty (60) visual artists, craftspeople, micro-manufacturers, fashion and jewellery designers, whose creativity has found a home at the water’s edge at Rodney Bay, with owner/designer Nadia Jabour at the helm. Just off the main thoroughfare on Seagrape Drive, overlooking the marina lagoon, the centre is a haven of calm in the bustling centre of the north and a source of artistic inspiration for the growing number who are discovering the classes and cultural events that have been taking place there for over a year.

Koudmen at Island Mix is based on the Saint Lucian tradition of combining resources to get a job done. In the past that often meant physical projects, like putting the roof on a neighbour’s new home or painting the local school.

On a given day, the community would come together voluntarily to do what they could, albeit with the promise of a big plate of bouillion and a few cold beers for their efforts – a win-win type of situation where a fete was part of the deal.



In twenty-first century musical terms, this means bringing seasoned, experienced performers, teachers and enthusiasts together with students who are just starting on their path, whether it is with professional or private goals in mind. Throw in an appreciative audience, deliciously authentic home-cooked fish and chips, the cool breeze from the marina lagoon and what better way could there be to spend a Thursday evening?

This week Island Mix Koudmen will celebrate the achievements of the year with special awards, musical scholarships and a lively jam session that is sure to please the crowd. All music fans are invited to support Saint Lucia’s future talent this Thursday, July 6 at 6pm.

Check out Island Mix on Facebook.com/CaribbeanIslandMix or call +1 758-584-7877 for more information