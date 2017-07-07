PRESS RELEASE: Jayda, Kaylina win with Flow 7 Shades of Summer

Share Pin Share +1 Shares 0

One of the hottest events for Saint Lucia Carnival 2017 came off this week, as soca superstar Teddyson John presented the fifth edition of U4RIA, featuring seven kings on one stage.

Former Calypso Monarch, Herb Black; Groovy Soca Monarch, Arthur Allain; and Groovy and Power Soca Monarch, Ricky T performed alongside Trinidad and Tobago kings, Kerwin Dubois, Voice, and Roy Cape, bringing Pigeon Island to life, as tens of thousands of patrons rocked through the night.

Among that number were Flow customers who had won tickets to U4RIA thanks to their participation in the Endless Everything Summer promotion, 7 Shades of Summer.

To win, all customers had to was to take a selfie with six of their friends wearing sunglasses and different shades of blue clothing, and post it on Facebook and Instagram with the #EndlessEverythingSummer hashtag.

Jayda Hunte and Kaylina Mondesir had the most creative posts, with the highest engagement, garnering thosuands of likes between them.

The two young ladies were joined by their friends for a presentation ceremony on Wednesday at Flow Baywalk, during the course of which they were delighted to receive their tickets.

Said Jayda:

“A group of six of my friends and I decided to take part in the U4RIA competition, because all of us were excited to go, but the tickets were a little pricey. So we decided to enter the competition, and we thought, what would make it more interesting and exciting? So we decided we had to incorporate the U4RIA name, and now we are all thrilled to be winners with Flow!”

With 7 Shades of Summer, customers can continue posting their photos for the opportunity to win tickets to Sedale Simei’s Transcend, as well as Wet Fete and Mess.

In the Flow Endless Everything Summer promotion, customers can win cash and prizes, including trendy sunglasses from Family Eye Care.

All you have to do is top up your mobile phones $15.00 or more, buy mobile data plans or combo plans of at least 1GB, sign up for any service, or upgrade any service.