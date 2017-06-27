PRESS RELEASE: Jane King Hippolyte to the Chair

Lecturing at the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College and author of three titles, Jane King Hippolyte will be the featured writer in this month’s Laureate’s Chair hosted by the Saint Lucia Writers Forum.

Jane King Hippolyte was born in Saint Lucia. She has a rounded education having studied in Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, Saint Lucia and Scotland. She received her higher education with degrees in English, Law and a teaching Certificate. She was awarded an MA in Literary Studies at Deakin University, Australia.

She has worked as a secondary teacher in Scotland and Saint Lucia, and is a senior lecturer in English at the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College. She has also been an assistant chief examiner for CAPE Literatures in English and has served as a judge and chairperson for the Commonwealth Writers Prize.

The recipient of several literary awards, Mrs Hippolyte has a number of acting and directing credits in theatre and was a founding director of the Lighthouse Theatre Company. She has been very active in community services.

Her titles to date are Into the Centre (1993), Fellow Traveller (1994) and Performance Anxiety (2013).

Mrs. Hippolyte is the sixth person to sit in the chair, this year. She follows, Mrs Margo Thomas, Mr Mechoir Henry, Gandolph St Claire, Dr Joilen Harmsen, and Rick Wayne.

The Laureate’s Chair is a public reading activity and takes place at the Castries Central Library on Tuesday June 27 at 7pm.

Admission is free.