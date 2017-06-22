Advertisement
COURTS
PRESS RELEASE: It’s win or go home in the KFC League!

By St. Lucia Basketball Federation
June 22, 2017
basketballkfcAfter the conclusion of the KFC NBL Quarterfinals, the league took a short break to facilitate the participation of five young athletes in the 2017 Caribbean Hoops College Exposure which was held in Trinidad from June 16-18, 2017. Details to be provided under a separate cover.

Now that they are back we are set to continue with the KFC NBL Playoffs. The Semis will be Courts Jets vs Canaries Moon River & VBCC Warlords vs Morne Gladiators.

SEMIS

Courts Jets vs Canaries Moon River
Friday June 23rd, 2017
Tip Off 6pm.
Giveaways at the Door to kick off the night

Morne Gladiators vs VBCC Warlords
TBC

The 2017 KFC NBL semis and finals will be hosted at the Beausejour Indoor Facility. Due to some complications the Morne Gladiators vs VBCC Warlords should be game 2 of the evening however this should be confirmed by tomorrow and we will provide an update under a separate cover.

The SLBF and its Sponsors Real Foods, Blue Waters, Ministry of Youth Development of Sports & St. Lucia Electricity Services thank you for the support and hope to see you at the games.

Eats & Drinks on Sale; KFC Giveaways & More.

Adm ONLY $5

See you there!!!

