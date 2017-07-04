PRESS RELEASE: Injured West Indies Women’s WC players replaced

The ICC has confirmed that the Event Technical Committee of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 has approved Subrina Munroe and Kycia Knight as replacements for injured players Shakera Selman and Shamilia Connell in the West Indies squad for the tournament.

Selman was struck on the head by the ball while fielding during the match against Australia on 26 June while Connell suffered a hip injury in the match against India on 29 June.

Both replacements have considerable experience in international cricket. Wicketkeeper-batter Knight has 762 runs and 19 dismissals in 44 ODIs while her 36 T20I appearances have seen her score 408 runs and effect 18 dismissals. Pace bowler Munroe has taken 11 wickets in 23 ODIs and 13 wickets in 21 T20Is.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 consists of Geoff Allardice (ICC, chairman), Campbell Jamieson (ICC representative), Steve Elworthy (Tournament Director), Alan Fordham (host representative), Anjum Chopra and Alison Mitchell (both independent nominees).

The West Indies side next plays New Zealand in Taunton on 6 July.