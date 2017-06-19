PRESS RELEASE: IMPACT Justice hosts 4th annual Project Steering Committee meeting

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – The Canadian Government funded Improved Access to Justice in the Caribbean (IMPACT Justice) Project hosted its 4 th Project Steering Committee (“PSC”) meeting on June 14 th , 2017 at the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel, Hastings, Christ Church, Barbados.

This year, the PSC meeting was co-chaired by Dr. Gail Miller, Senior Director, Caribbean Regional Programme, Global Affairs Canada and Professor Clive Landis, PhD., Deputy Principal of the University of the West Indies (“UWI”), Cave Hill Campus (representing the Principal and Pro-Vice Chancellor of the UWI, Cave Hill Campus).

The Project Steering Committee, which is the main policy making body of the Project, comprised representatives of Global Affairs Canada, the judiciary, Attorneys General, Faculties of Law, Legal Reform Units and Caribbean Bar Associations.

At the PSC meeting, IMPACT Justice reviewed its Year 3 progress report and sought and received approval of its Annual Work Plan for Year 4 (April 1 st , 2017 – March 31 st , 2018). The Work Plan outlines the activities that the Project will be undertaking until March 2018. Some of these activities include:

 further advancement of its ADR programme including the establishment of Community Mediation and Restorative Practices Associations;

 the continuation of Public Legal Education activities which will include the publication of manuals or protocols for practitioners and agencies with whom disabled persons and children come into contact in the justice system; and

 work on several new pieces of model legislation including a Legal Profession Act, an Arbitration Act, a Criminal Code and regulations for a CARICOM approved Consumer Protection Act.