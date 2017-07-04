PRESS RELEASE: IMPACT Justice host Company Law Seminar

The Canadian Government funded Improved Access to Justice in the Caribbean (IMPACT Justice) Project is hosting a Company Law Reform Seminar on Tuesday, July 4th, 2017 in the Shell Suite of the Solution Centre, The University of the West Indies (UWI), Cave Hill Campus.

This seminar, which will be attended by representatives of regional Chambers of Commerce, regional Registrars of Corporate Affairs, attorneys-at-law, law lecturers and professors from the UWI and UTECH Faculties of Law, will review a report commissioned by IMPACT Justice entitled: “Bridging the Gap – A Status Report on Company Law in the CARICOM Region with Recommendations for Reform,” paying special attention to the contextual framework for Company Law in the Commonwealth Caribbean, extending corporate competitiveness and recommendations for regional reform.

The author of the report, Ms. Lana Ashby, Assistant Professor (Education), Durham University, UK will conduct the seminar and Mrs. Suzanne Goldson, Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Law, UWI, Mona Campus will serve as chairperson.

The Seminar will begin with a brief opening ceremony at which Dr. Gail Miller, Senior Director, Caribbean Regional Programme, Canada; The Hon. Sir Marston Gibson, K.A., Chief Justice of Barbados; and Professor Velma Newton, Regional Project Director of the IMPACT Justice Project will all deliver remarks.