PRESS RELEASE: IMPACT Justice and CARPHA host meeting to discuss model legislation

The Canadian Government funded Improved Access to Justice in the Caribbean (IMPACT Justice) Project and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) have collaborated to sponsor a meeting to discuss model legislation to regulate research involving human participants.

This meeting will be held in the Tides Room of the Radisson Aquatica Resort, Barbados from July 12th – 13th, 2017 and chaired by Professor Velma Newton, Regional Project Director of the IMPACT Justice Project who, with Dr. James Hospedales, Executive Director, CARPHA will welcome participants on behalf of the sponsoring organizations.

Featured presenters, Dr. Derrick Aarons, Ethicist of CARPHA and Ms. Lydia Atkins, Monitoring and Evaluation Officer, Epidemiology Unit, Ministry of Health, Wellness, Human Services and Gender Relations, St. Lucia will lead plenaries on:

(1) the Human Research Protection Framework and research in the Caribbean;

(2) the St. Lucia Clinical Trial Act of 2016; and

(3) Research on Ethics Regulation in 16 countries.

At the end of the meeting, those present will have an opportunity to contribute to the preparation of drafting instructions for model legislation to regulate research involving human participants.

The meeting will be attended by members of Ethical Research Committees from various CARICOM countries and by lecturers and other researchers from the Faculty of Medical Sciences, the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus.