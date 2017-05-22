Advertisement
BOSL
Advertisement
COURTS
St. Lucia News Online, up to 400,000 unique visitors per month. For advertising e-mail us: sluadvertising@gmail.com
Advertisement
Advertisement
BOSL
Advertisement

PRESS RELEASE: I was between death and life – a YPG story

By YPG
May 22, 2017

unnamedExtroverted, cheerful, energetic and full of life.

These are some of the characteristics I had as a teenager.

I grew up in a home filled with harmony, happiness, structure and I was surrounded by people that gave me a lot of love and attention.

Little did I know that all of this would fall apart.

At the age of 16, as I left the supermarket on my bike, I was hit by a motorcycle. Subsequently I was rushed to the hospital near to my house.

Due to the impact caused by the accident, I was hospitalized with loss of cephalic mass, cranial trauma and a 5% chance of living.

I was hospitalized for 15 months; for 2 of those months I was in deep coma and 7 months in vegetative coma where I was only able to move my eyes.

According to doctors, I would be quadriplegic for life and that is only if I survived. Not walking, not running, not being that happy youth I once was. I was doomed to spend the rest of my life in a bed.

Even among so many words of doubt and fear, my parents never gave up fighting for me and my rehabilitation. Through an act of faith in the living and true God, I recovered – much to the shock of all the hospital medical staff.

Today I am a part of the YPG (Youth Power Group) where I met people who were willing to help me, not only physically, but most importantly, spiritually. This was crucial in my recovery.

Today, besides being 100% healed, I am an even happier youth. I know the one who truly fulfills me – God. Through him I discovered that life was worth living. What seemed to be impossible today has become a miracle. 

– Jonathan Oliveira, 19 years old.

(9)(0)
Share62
Pin
Share
+1
Shares 62
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.
Advertisement

2 comments

  1. Top Soucere
    May 22, 2017 at 8:55 PM

    Give God all the glory for he has done this great thing. Doh make that church brainwash you to believe that they did it. That is supernatural power working there. Doh make them fellas take your whole salary.

    (0)(2)
    Reply
  2. Nat
    May 22, 2017 at 4:29 PM

    Amen...i am so blessed by your story...may the good Lord continue the good work he was started.

    (6)(0)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.