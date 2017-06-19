Advertisement
PRESS RELEASE: House of Assembly Meeting scheduled for Tuesday

By Parliament of St. Lucia
June 19, 2017
st-lucia-cabinet-parliament-house-assembly-senate-560x390A Formal House of Assembly Meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. for the continuation of the debate on the Appropriation Bill 2017/2018.

A Sitting of the Senate is scheduled for Thursday, June 22, 2017 with Papers to be laid by the Honourable Minister in the Ministry of Finance and Leader of Government Business.

The following are down for consideration:

Motion:

  • BE IT RESOLVED that Parliament authorizes the Minister for Finance to borrow by means of advances sums not exceeding fifty-five million dollars from commercial banks, for a period of six months from the date hereof, which sums shall be charged upon and paid out of the Consolidated Fund.

Bill:

Appropriation 2017/2018

Thursday’s Sitting is scheduled to commence at 10:00 a.m.

 

 

 

