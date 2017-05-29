PRESS RELEASE: Homicide in Pierrot

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a forty-nine (49) year old resident of Pierrot Vieux Fort, namely Moses Clovis also known as ‘The Mole’.
Officers attached to the Vieux Fort Police Station received a report of a suspicious death, about 11:55 a.m. on Sunday, May 28, 2017, at Boriel Beach, Pierrot.
The lifeless body of Moses Clovis was discovered in a rocky area along the seafront, with multiple apparent bruises. He was formally pronounced dead on the scene by a medical practitioner.
A post mortem is to be scheduled for a subsequent date.
There are currently six (6) individuals in police custody assisting with investigations. Investigations into this matter are continuing.
This is the twenty-sixth homicide for the year 2017.
Children have and are now being possessed by demons. Their parents are too busy gossiping on the phones and drinking in the rum shops. It is scary to know that the real criminals are not the adults but youth and children in their early and late teens.
I was told sometime before the election that Kenny D Anthony was responsible for the high crime rate in St.Lucia . Can somebody tell me who is responsible now?
St.Lucia will have to shake up and get it right or soon all the tourism projects will become null and void.
Who wants to come to a country infested by crime on vacation?
You just have to vacate yourself from this place!!
The SSU needs to stop and search individuals
When parents have to work to take care of their kids .....will they watch their every move these teenagers as mentioned needs to take responsibility for their own actions.....dont blame hard working parents if they don't work their kids can't eat in this small Lucia....
26 homicides in 5 months - that's some record St Lucia!
What's happened to human decency? It's time to make an example of these perpetrators. What deterrents are there ? None.
St lucians get on your knees and rebuke the devil in the name of Jesus
Sad sad week for the family, another family member was brutally murdered in Toronto....May God continue to strengthen the Clovis Family of Pierrot, May their souls rest in perfect Harmony
It is rumoured that the suspects in this homicide are a group of teenagers from the said community. If this turns out to be the case this is a very sad and scary situation. There is something very wrong with how our children are being socialized. Why are families raising little monsters? As the old adage says "it takes a village to raise a child" but we have completely lost it. When teachers attempt to provide guidance some of these kids parents take them to task. What is one to do? I'm afraid that more of these cases will occur if we do not take a hard look at the roles and responsibilities of the various institutions i.e families, schools, churches government.
My deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. May his soul and the souls of all the faithful departed through the mercy of God rest in peace.
Most of these role models you mentioned need guidance themselves.
Hence the reason why it is written that these institutions must take a hard look at themselves (introspection). It is very clear when things like this happen it is indicative of failures within these key institutions that make up the societies within which we live.
Like it or not these are some of the pillars on which we depend on to ensure the well being of members of the society. Some of us may not appreciate the role of all of them but one way or they other they all impact our lives. I agree that they are all troubled and hence the reason why the comment stated that these institutions must do some introspection and re-examine the role that they are called to play in the society at large.
Which teachers? Some of the male ones are abusers of females & have no principles whatsoever. What village will raise child(ren) for people. That would make their parents the two most irresponsible lay-abouts in town. And you, stop taking responsibility for the nonsense/ wickedness people do in the society, or passing it on to society as a whole. Personally, I feel unscathed and aloof of all that evil. How about you??
Hope you are of good assistance to the Criminal Authority in finding the perpetrators. You sound as if you are withholding vital information in assisting the Criminal investigation. If not, you are in the wrong calling and need to get a definitive proper BV job. You are also divulging sensitive information which may prevent prime suspects from being apprehended.
Jesus take the wheel. These things dont happen in movies anymore. Its world wide. Father forgive them for they dont know what they did. RIP
