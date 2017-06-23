Advertisement
Advertisement
COURTS
Going Places Travel, call one of our travel advisors today! Castries (452-3282); Vieux Fort (454-9100); Rodney Bay: 452-2151.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

PRESS RELEASE: Gros-Islet Secondary to become Centre of Excellence for Sports

By Gros Islet Secondary School
June 23, 2017
Share
Pin
Share
+1
Shares 0
Gros Islet Secondary School. * Photo credit: Arun Alfred

Gros Islet Secondary School. * Photo credit: Arun Alfred

The Gros Islet Secondary School is on track to experience a period of historic opportunities as the Ministry of Education, Innovation, Gender Relations and Sustainable Development prepares to unfold a bold plan to transform the school into a Centre of Excellence for Sports.

The Gros-Islet Secondary School is the second school on island chosen to be transformed as a Centre of Excellence. Earlier in the year, the Ministry announced that the Anse Ger Secondary School would be transformed into a Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts and Culture.

Ministry officials are confident that such a transformation will enable a paradigmatic shift so that students will be encouraged to pursue, in the case of the Gros Islet Secondary School, a sporting career alongside academic, technical and/or vocational studies.

Added to this, a Centre of Excellence for Sports, officials say, will assist national efforts in addressing the high incidence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) on the island. Therefore, the proposed centre will assist in promoting overall good health, positive lifestyles and a higher level of fitness and wellness of the Saint Lucian population.

Officials believe that transforming the Gros-Islet Secondary School into a Centre of Excellence for Sports will significantly boost national development by unleashing the social and economic potential of Saint Lucian nationals. The transformation is also expected to market the Gros-Islet Secondary School as a popular school of choice for students who love sports.

Stakeholders will be granted the opportunity to exchange ideas-including best practices, make recommendations and deliberate on the way forward for creating a Centre of Excellence for Sports in Saint Lucia, when a site visit of the Gros-Islet Secondary will take place on Friday, June 23, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The site visit is expected to be followed by a consultation of stakeholders on the grounds of the school.

The Ministry intends, through exercises of this nature, to create a Centre of Excellence that will promote the island’s sporting potential while promoting employment opportunities through facilitating the pursuit of professional sporting careers.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.