The Gros Islet Football League starts off its Promotional Football Tournament on Sunday 25th June at the Grand Revierre Playing Field.

The 1st game will feature Reduit FC vs Monchy FC at 2.00p.m.

The 2nd game will feature Dominators FC vs GMC United at 4.00 p.m.

The games continue on Tuesday 27th at the Grand Revierre playing field with Monchy FC vs Dominators FC at 4.30 p.m.