PRESS RELEASE: Government to continue free assessments for special needs children?

In response to our press release yesterday, we are happy to know the Government of Saint Lucia via the Ministry of Health & Wellness has deemed it important and necessary to continue with a program which provided professional pediatric assessment to children with special needs.

We encourage the Government of Saint Lucia to furnish the public, specifically parents with special needs children, the names and credentials of the new doctors who have been employed to replace the previous consultant, along with their schedule to provide services at the islands thirty-three (33) health centers, also the Dennery and Soufriere Hospitals respectively.

This information is urgently required so parents and guardians of special needs children can get assessment and reports for the upcoming school semester in a timely manner.

We expect the Government’s Communications Officer Ms. Nicole McDonald to provide this information with the same alacrity with which she deemed us irresponsible.