PRESS RELEASE: Free summer camp for all children

The Shamrock Sports Club, in collaboration with United Through Sports presents the following for interested parents of children ages 5 – 15.
Call head coach Joel at 520-0556, or contact Shamrock Sports Club on Facebook.
Great stuff Shamrock! Its always good to see positive programmes aimed at developing our youth being implement. I hope that the weather complies and everything goes smoothly.