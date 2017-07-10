Going Places Travel, call one of our travel advisors today! Castries (452-3282); Vieux Fort (454-9100); Rodney Bay: 452-2151.

PRESS RELEASE: Free summer camp for all children

By Shamrock Sports Club
July 10, 2017
Share9
Pin
Share
+1
Shares 9

The Shamrock Sports Club, in collaboration with United Through Sports presents the following for interested parents of children ages 5 – 15.

Call head coach Joel at 520-0556, or contact Shamrock Sports Club on Facebook.

(5)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

One comment

  1. Woodsman
    July 10, 2017 at 11:16 AM

    Great stuff Shamrock! Its always good to see positive programmes aimed at developing our youth being implement. I hope that the weather complies and everything goes smoothly.

    (1)(0)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

CAPTCHA

*