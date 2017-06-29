Advertisement
PRESS RELEASE: Former Saint Lucian Minister James Fletcher joins global campaign to promote solar leadership

By Solar Head of State
June 29, 2017
Former Sustainable Development Minister Dr. James Fletcher.

Long-time champion of renewable energy both in the Caribbean and across the globe, Dr. James Fletcher has been appointed an advisor for the non-profit Solar Head of State (SHOS).

Solar Head of State seeks to promote the use of solar technology around the globe by offering well designed, professionally installed solar systems for the residences of heads of state or government. In 2016, Solar Head of State partnered with the Government of Saint Lucia to install solar on Government House, receiving international news coverage.

Under Dr. Fletcher’s watch as Saint Lucia’s Minister for Sustainable Development, Energy, Science and Technology in 2014, Saint Lucia joined the Ten Island Challenge, a program to accelerate the renewable energy transition in the Caribbean. This is an initiative of Sir Richard Branson’s Carbon War Room, a global incubator for clean energy entrepreneurship and the Rocky Mountain Institute, the world’s original clean energy transition think-and-do tank.

The unique way Solar Head of State operates means that each project helps to create deep partnerships with industry members and the local community ensures long-term transformational change that minimize the economic dependency on fossil fuels, reducing the climate risk of spillage and runoff that damages local ecosystems.

Dr. Fletcher claims, “The renewable energy revolution is essential and exciting. It allows vulnerable Small Island Developing States (SIDS) like ours to reduce public expenditure, stimulate and transform our economies, generate new jobs, while at the same time protecting our environment. It is a winner on all fronts!”

Initially executing projects in small states despite abundant sunshine, Solar Head of State, with the help of Dr. Fletcher, aims to widen their reach globally, establishing commitments from governments for better renewable energy policies while educating the public and private sectors of the tangible benefits of solar power.

Partnering with governments and local contractors to bring solar technology to these states, and developing training programs to enhance local knowledge of renewable energy.

SHOS aims to not only provide the technology, but build a community of governments, businesses, and NGO’s committed to the renewable energy transition.

