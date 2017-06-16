PRESS RELEASE: Former Miss Earth among Sandals’ finest for regional competition

Share Pin Share +1 Shares 0

Former Miss Earth Saint Lucia Francillia Austin will represent her island once again on the regional stage when she leads a group of other talented locals to Jamaica later this year.

Austin emerged as victor in the recently held Sandals Festival of the Arts.

The event took place last Saturday at Sandals Halcyon where several Sandals team members from across the three properties vied for a place on the national list.

The Sandals Festival of the Arts is an annual event that brings together the most talented and artistic team members from across all the Sandals Resorts International family, culminating with one regional competition in Jamaica.

The event is an anticipated one that builds comradery amongst a team complement of over 13,000.

Representing Saint Lucia in this year’s event is Francillia Austin of Sandals Grande and Raheem Barnes of Sandals La Toc will stand in the female and male model segments.

Tanisha (Niah) Lamontagne of Sandals Grande will deliver her dance solo presentation on the regional stage while Melvin Aurelien and Bradley Paul of Sandals La Toc, will join hands in a dance duo presentation.

Also from Sandals LaToc is Jesmara Nelson who will hold the mic in the female singer segment with complements of Giovanni Ermay of Sandals Grande in the male segment.

Nirie Emmanuel of Sandals La Toc will carry the torch with the musical instrument segment and Sandals Grande’s Jarvis Gajadhar will deliver from the heart in the growing spoken word segment.