COURTS
BOSL
PRESS RELEASE: Flow gifts Carnival Queen contestants

By FLOW
May 26, 2017

The eight beauties vying for the 2017 National Carnival Queen title are the proud recipients of cutting-edge mobile handsets, courtesy of the island’s number one network, Flow.

On Tuesday, the company presented each of the delegates with a Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime smartphone. Terry Finisterre, Flow Saint Lucia Acting Marketing & Communications Manager, made the presentation during the Unveiling and Sashing Ceremony held at The Financial Centre, Point Seraphine.

The contestants were thrilled with their phones. This helped to make the event a truly memorable occasion for them. The presentation was part of Flow’s commitment as Platinum Sponsor of the series of events under the Soleil Saint Lucia brand. The National Carnival Queen Pageant forms part of the Soleil Saint Lucia Summer Festival.

“We are proud to be teaming up with The Events Company of St. Lucia and the Cultural Development Foundation to provide this year’s Carnival Queen contestants with a platform to leverage their talents,” said Finisterre. “Flow’s support for the Soleil Saint Lucia Summer Festival is driven by our commitment to social development through positive cultural activities, and the pageant exemplifies that.”

4 comments

  1. Lucianboi
    May 26, 2017 at 1:12 PM

    I thought these were women, not girls. Devaluation and objectification, be we love it till we want to start screaming for equality.

  2. NOT FLOWINGGG
    May 26, 2017 at 12:25 PM

    Why does Flow have money for everything but fixing the service properly? Offering better pricing and better channels etc? Come on flow stop spending money on everything but our service. Not against the queen show but come on smh

    • Anonymous
      May 26, 2017 at 2:40 PM

      lol!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    • Top Soucere
      May 26, 2017 at 2:51 PM

      What money? These phone retail for $569.00. Now considering that these phone are factory rejects that means it cost Flow at least $100.00 for a phone. So their actually contribution is roughly $800.00.

