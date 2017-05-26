PRESS RELEASE: Flow gifts Carnival Queen contestants





The eight beauties vying for the 2017 National Carnival Queen title are the proud recipients of cutting-edge mobile handsets, courtesy of the island’s number one network, Flow.

On Tuesday, the company presented each of the delegates with a Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime smartphone. Terry Finisterre, Flow Saint Lucia Acting Marketing & Communications Manager, made the presentation during the Unveiling and Sashing Ceremony held at The Financial Centre, Point Seraphine.

The contestants were thrilled with their phones. This helped to make the event a truly memorable occasion for them. The presentation was part of Flow’s commitment as Platinum Sponsor of the series of events under the Soleil Saint Lucia brand. The National Carnival Queen Pageant forms part of the Soleil Saint Lucia Summer Festival.

“We are proud to be teaming up with The Events Company of St. Lucia and the Cultural Development Foundation to provide this year’s Carnival Queen contestants with a platform to leverage their talents,” said Finisterre. “Flow’s support for the Soleil Saint Lucia Summer Festival is driven by our commitment to social development through positive cultural activities, and the pageant exemplifies that.”