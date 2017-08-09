PRESS RELEASE: Flow backs men’s volleyball world qualifiers

This week, the Saint Lucia men’s national volleyball team will be taking its first step towards qualifying for the 2018 FIVB World Championships.

Saint Lucia is hosting the Eastern Caribbean Volleyball Association (ECVA) Zonal Qualification Tournament, which runs until August 14th at the Beausejour Indoor Facility.

Among the sponsors for the tournament is the nation’s leading telecommunications service provider, Flow. Flow is providing the Saint Lucia Volleyball Association (SLVA) with a 100MBps high-speed broadband internet service, to facilitate live score updates on the North and Central America and Caribbean (NORCECA) website.

Eight teams in two groups, Pool D and Pool E, are set to compete over the course of the week. Saint Lucia, which opens its campaign on Saturday, will play French St. Maarten, Dutch St. Maarten, and Anguilla in Pool D. St. Kitts and Nevis, Dominica, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Antigua and Barbuda will contest Pool E.

Shermalyn Sidonie-John, Marketing and Communications Specialist for Flow, offered words of encouragement to team Saint Lucia.

She said: “We wish the national team the very best. We are delighted that we can play a role in helping them work towards qualification for next year’s World Championships. We join the SLVA in urging Saint Lucians to come out in large numbers to cheer our boys as they seek to top their group and defend home court this weekend.”

Flow has been a consistent partner to volleyball and to sports in Saint Lucia and the wider Caribbean over the years.

In recent weeks, tens of thousands of Saint Lucians delighted in watching fellow countrywoman, Julien Alfred, as she captured gold at the Commonwealth Youth Games, live on Flow Sports.