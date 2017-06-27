PRESS RELEASE: First Saint Lucian to be recognised as a “30 Under 30 Caribbean American Emerging Leaders

Anika Joseph is a native of the Island of Saint Lucia who migrated to the United States in 2005 and currently resides in Brooklyn, New York.

This 25-year-old holds a Bachelor’s of Science degree from the University of Bridgeport and a Master’s of Public Administration in Health Care from Long Island University.

In 2015, Anika envisioned creating a movement that would focus on female empowerment. Today, Anika is the founder and CEO (Chief Empowerment Officer) of Women’s Empire.

In an effort to combat some of the issues that women face, Women’s Empire collaborates and facilitates programs to promote Health and Wellness, Educational Advancement, Economic Empowerment, the end of Violence against Women, Entrepreneurship, and Civic Engagement.

This June, Anika has been identified as the first Saint Lucian to be recognized as a “30 Under 30 Caribbean American Emerging Leaders”. This Change Makers Award is presented to individuals of Caribbean heritage demonstrating leadership in the USA.

This Lucian plans to continue her efforts of empowering women and girls in NYC, and eventually return home [St. Lucian] to continue similar efforts. Besides empowering women, Anika has a passion for health and equity and has quoted, “we need to empower more women and men to be champions of their health.