PRESS RELEASE: Final call for Maximizing Your Potential 2017- Dale Carnegie Skills for Success

St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce Industry and Agriculture will be hosting another outstanding Dale Carnegie training program this year.

The now famous and renowned Dale Carnegie Training -Skills for Success, is again on offer as this signature program continues to exceed the expectations of participants year after year.

Dale Carnegie courses are known for enabling participants to master the skills demanded in today’s tough business environment by learning how to strengthen interpersonal relationships, manage stress and handle fast-changing workplace conditions.

Additionally, participants will become better equipped to perform as persuasive communicators, problem-solvers and focused leaders. They develop a take-charge attitude initiated with confidence and enthusiasm.

Targeted audience for this program include persons at all levels within corporations who seek to maximize their performance, become stronger leaders and add more value to the organization.

In short, the course will empower participants to move far beyond their comfort zone as they stretch for and attain ambitious new goals. Moreover companies seeking value for money and high returns from training cannot go wrong with this course.

The flagship Effective Communications and Human Relations Course, now referred to as Skills for Success, has been run every year since 2004 by the Chamber and boasts as strong supporters and regular participants, companies like: LUCELEC, ECFH, WLBL, The NIC and M&C Group of companies.

Because the program is designed for persons interested and ready to immediately improve their skills and approaches in both the personal and professional life, organizations have been very deliberate in whom they select to attend this life changing program.

This program is famous for offering value for money at a time where return on investment in training is critical. The orientation session is scheduled for this Thursday June 22nd 2017. This is the last call for participation for 2017.

The program will next be held in 2019 and so the Chamber encourages persons interested in participating in and make real progress in their lives, to contthract the Secretariat at 452 3165 or email info@stluciachamber.org to register.