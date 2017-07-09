PRESS RELEASE: Events to commemorate Venezuela´s Independence were headed by the President

The President of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, ordered the immediate activation of the Republic Plan in the country.

The Republic Plan is a security apparatus that militarizes strategic areas before, during and after elections.

On the 30th of July, more than 19 million Venezuelans will elect 545 members of the National Constituent Assembly, a process convened by the Head of State.

Venezuela´s authorities had to increase the deployments of security, after extremist ultraconservative factors who oppose Maduro announced that they will prevent these elections.

During the week, all the security bodies of the State met to guarantee the stability of the nation.

The commemorative celebrations of the 206 anniversary of Venezuela´s independence were headed by President Nicolas Maduro yesterday in Caracas.

“Here were are, standing independent and more sovereign than ever”, expressed Maduro at Los Proceres Promenade, where the civil military parade took place.

Venezuela´s ministerial cabinet hoisted the National Flag and honored the Liberator Simon Bolivar during the event.