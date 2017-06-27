PRESS RELEASE: Events Saint Lucia releases Soca and Calypso semi-final results

This past weekend saw the culmination of the Calypso Quarter Final competitions among the South Calypso Tent, the Ambassadors Calypso Tent and the TOT Village.
All tents presented a fantastic showing with patrons commenting on the high standard and quality of the songs presented in 2017.
The following are the 18 semi-finalists who will battle on Sunday July 2 from 4pm at the National Cultural Centre for a spot in the Calypso finals slated for Saturday July 15.
In alphabetical order:
1. Ashanti – Ambassadors Calypso Tent
2. Chocolate – TOT Village
3. Educator – Ambassadors Calypso Tent
4. Herb Black – TOT Village
5. Invader – TOT Village
6. Jn. Charles – South Calypso Tent
7. Journalist – South Calypso Tent
8. Lil Nick – TOT Village
9. Morgie – TOT Village
10. Nintus – South Calypso Tent
11. Oshun – South Calypso Tent
12. Pep – Ambassadors Calypso Tent
13. Ready – Ambassadors Calypso Tent
14. Solange – Ambassadors Calypso Tent
15. T-Blacks – South Calypso Tent
16. TC Brown – Ambassadors Calypso Tent
17. Ti Carro – TOT Village
18. Walleigh – TOT Village
Groovy and power soca artistes were also invited to submit their productions for possible entry into the preliminary competition on Friday June 30 from 5pm on the grounds of the National Cultural Centre. The 20 artistes selected for the Groovy Monarch competition are listed below in alphabetical order.
1. Ambi – Just a Vibe
2. Big C – Victoria Secret
3. Brandon Harding – Perfect Stranger
4. CJ -Thickness
5. Da Great White – Whining Sanctuary
6. D’Sean – Boombastic
7. Esteban – Company
8. General Bakes – Can’t Complain
9. Hollywood HP – Unite
10. Islah Man – All in Me
11. Kisha – Low Key
12. Mysterio – Celebrate
13. Nerdy and Shemmy J – Bouncing
14. Pepe – Everyday
15. Q-Pid – Boss Lady
16. Ricky T – Sully
17. Sedale – Take Di Win
18. Sergie – I in Dat
19. Siah – Real Life
20. Versi-Style – More Vibes
The 20 artistes selected for the Power Soca Competition are listed below in alphabetical order:
1. Carlos Solomon – By D Bar
2. CJ – Disorderly
3. Crown – H2O
4. Ezra – Give Thanks
5. Jiggy – On Time
6. Kisha – Take Over D Road
7. Mac 11 – Bend Up Your Back
8. Mantius – Mad and Boujee
9. Nerdy – Rough
10. Ninja Dan – Doh Fraid
11. Private 6 – Fete Instigator
12. Q-Pid – Move
13. Ricardo – Soca Soldier
14. Ricky T – Drunkard
15. Sedale – We Really Bad
16. Seebo – Demolition
17. Siah – Mad Again
18. Subance – Bad in Bum Bum
19. Tk Da Boss – Super Duper
20. Top Cat – Sway
The finals of the Groovy and Power Soca competitions will be held on Carnival Sunday, July 16 from 8pm.