PRESS RELEASE: Events Saint Lucia releases Soca and Calypso semi-final results

This past weekend saw the culmination of the Calypso Quarter Final competitions among the South Calypso Tent, the Ambassadors Calypso Tent and the TOT Village.

All tents presented a fantastic showing with patrons commenting on the high standard and quality of the songs presented in 2017.

The following are the 18 semi-finalists who will battle on Sunday July 2 from 4pm at the National Cultural Centre for a spot in the Calypso finals slated for Saturday July 15.

In alphabetical order:

1. Ashanti – Ambassadors Calypso Tent

2. Chocolate – TOT Village

3. Educator – Ambassadors Calypso Tent

4. Herb Black – TOT Village

5. Invader – TOT Village

6. Jn. Charles – South Calypso Tent

7. Journalist – South Calypso Tent

8. Lil Nick – TOT Village

9. Morgie – TOT Village

10. Nintus – South Calypso Tent

11. Oshun – South Calypso Tent

12. Pep – Ambassadors Calypso Tent

13. Ready – Ambassadors Calypso Tent

14. Solange – Ambassadors Calypso Tent

15. T-Blacks – South Calypso Tent

16. TC Brown – Ambassadors Calypso Tent

17. Ti Carro – TOT Village

18. Walleigh – TOT Village

Groovy and power soca artistes were also invited to submit their productions for possible entry into the preliminary competition on Friday June 30 from 5pm on the grounds of the National Cultural Centre. The 20 artistes selected for the Groovy Monarch competition are listed below in alphabetical order.

1. Ambi – Just a Vibe

2. Big C – Victoria Secret

3. Brandon Harding – Perfect Stranger

4. CJ -Thickness

5. Da Great White – Whining Sanctuary

6. D’Sean – Boombastic

7. Esteban – Company

8. General Bakes – Can’t Complain

9. Hollywood HP – Unite

10. Islah Man – All in Me

11. Kisha – Low Key

12. Mysterio – Celebrate

13. Nerdy and Shemmy J – Bouncing

14. Pepe – Everyday

15. Q-Pid – Boss Lady

16. Ricky T – Sully

17. Sedale – Take Di Win

18. Sergie – I in Dat

19. Siah – Real Life

20. Versi-Style – More Vibes

The 20 artistes selected for the Power Soca Competition are listed below in alphabetical order:

1. Carlos Solomon – By D Bar

2. CJ – Disorderly

3. Crown – H2O

4. Ezra – Give Thanks

5. Jiggy – On Time

6. Kisha – Take Over D Road

7. Mac 11 – Bend Up Your Back

8. Mantius – Mad and Boujee

9. Nerdy – Rough

10. Ninja Dan – Doh Fraid

11. Private 6 – Fete Instigator

12. Q-Pid – Move

13. Ricardo – Soca Soldier

14. Ricky T – Drunkard

15. Sedale – We Really Bad

16. Seebo – Demolition

17. Siah – Mad Again

18. Subance – Bad in Bum Bum

19. Tk Da Boss – Super Duper

20. Top Cat – Sway

The finals of the Groovy and Power Soca competitions will be held on Carnival Sunday, July 16 from 8pm.