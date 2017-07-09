PRESS RELEASE: Ericsson and GAA redefine stadium fan experiences

Share Pin Share +1 Shares 0

Ericsson appointed as GAA’s Official Technology Partner

Ericsson unveiled as the new sponsor of the Skyline in Croke Park

Spectator digital experience to be enhanced, enabling fans to share their experiences by mobile

Ericsson to support the GAA in leading research into connected stadiums of the future

In common with other sports fans, GAA spectators’ expectations of a digital experience are changing. Spectators in stadiums and arenas want to share and enhance their experiences and expect content to be delivered with immediacy and in high quality.

However, providing coverage and services to massive crowds presents many challenges and places significant pressure on wired and wireless networks.

In response to these elevated expectations and network challenges, the GAA this morning at Croke Park has appointed Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) as its Official Technology Partner.

In this role, Ericsson will become the lead advisor to the GAA for their Information and Communications Technology (ICT) challenges including the Croke Park stadium experience, to optimize mobile networks and transform connectivity, bringing fans closer to the action, and creating new, immersive ways to showcase its games and the commitment, excitement and teamwork of the GAA.

The GAA has a focus on ensuring that Croke Park remains one of the world’s leading stadiums with future proof, scalable and functional technology continuing to be implemented to enhance its patrons’ experience and evolve the match day environment for generations to come.

Ericsson, as the Official Technology Partner of the GAA, has implemented a framework for innovation tailored to suit the GAA objectives, aligned with the stadium’s sustainability and focused on maximizing outcomes for the GAA, Croke Park and the community.

Aogán Ó Fearghail, the President of the GAA said: “Connectivity and mobility enable new experiences in an emerging internet of sport. With Ericsson’s expertise, Croke Park will become a stadium of the future and a leader of sports technology.”

“Croke Park holds a special place in the hearts and minds of Irish people everywhere and in the year when we celebrate 60 years of Ericsson’s presence in Ireland we are delighted to partner with the GAA and show our commitment to the Irish society,” said John Griffin, Head of Ericsson Ireland.

“With more than 40 percent of the world’s mobile traffic passing through network equipment supplied by Ericsson, we are perfectly positioned to support the GAA in meeting growing demands, improving stadium connectivity, and ensuring the best possible digital experience for fans.”

Ericsson and GAA have agreed a wide-ranging three-year partnership. As the GAA’s Official Technology Partner, Ericsson will also support the GAA in ICT innovation and how it would apply to the stadium and digital experience, driving technology evolution, fan engagement and loyalty.

Ericsson will bring the GAA a wealth of innovative and best practices on stadium experience from all over the world. Most recently we deployed stadium experiences for the 2016 Olympics in Brazil and for the European Football championships in France.

This combination of global knowledge, an innovative team of 1,360 people in Ireland, with bases in both Athlone and Dublin, and our technology leadership will ensure that Croke Park will continue to be one of the world’s leading stadiums and set the bar for future generations to come.

Another feature of the partnership will see Ericsson sponsor Croke Park’s famous Skyline tour, which offers unrivalled views of Dublin from high above the pitch from the stands of the stadium.