PRESS RELEASE: Emile Ford awarded a blue plaque in London

On 15th June, 2017 British St Lucian born icon Emile Ford, was awarded a blue plaque by BBC Radio London. It was placed at the premises of No.10, Kensington Church Street, Kensington London, W8 4EP.

BBC Radio London held a reception at The Prince of Wales pub, where speeches were made by His Excellency Guy Mayers, High Commissioner for St Lucia, London, followed by a speech from world famous actor British St Lucian born Joseph Marcell. Emile’s eldest daughter Sonia also gave a speech.

At the reception were British St Lucians Junior Douglas, Leee John Greenwich Hippolite, Darby Etienne, Sheldon Theobalds, Roy Estaphan and Emile’s family and friends.







