COURTS
PRESS RELEASE: Emile Ford awarded a blue plaque in London

Press release
June 26, 2017
emile-ford-7On 15th June, 2017 British St Lucian born icon Emile Ford, was awarded a blue plaque by BBC Radio London. It was placed at the premises of No.10, Kensington Church Street, Kensington London, W8 4EP.

BBC Radio London held a reception at The Prince of Wales pub, where speeches were made by His Excellency Guy Mayers, High Commissioner for St Lucia, London, followed by a speech from world famous actor British St Lucian born Joseph Marcell. Emile’s eldest daughter Sonia also gave a speech.

At the reception were British St Lucians Junior Douglas, Leee John Greenwich Hippolite, Darby Etienne, Sheldon Theobalds, Roy Estaphan and Emile’s family and friends.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.
One comment

  1. Sexy chrissy
    June 26, 2017 at 11:59 AM

    Congratulations Emile Ford.

