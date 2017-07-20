PRESS RELEASE: Emancipation in 2017

Emancipation celebrations provide an opportunity to broaden the public understanding of the significance of all the parties involved in the slave trade and slavery as well as their roles in the process of slavery and “emancipation”.

For many, historical and culturally related aspects of Saint Lucian tradition belong to a segmented portion of the society. Consequently, public participation in related activities generally leaves a lot to be desired. The Cultural Development Foundation (CDF) continues in its efforts to encourage Saint Lucians to embrace our rich and diverse history which has contributed to the unique people we are.

As we continue to celebrate some of the strides we have made as a people, the CDF sort to engage the public by issuing an open call to visual artists to participate in a photography competition.

With the focus on photography, competitors were asked to submit photos based on the 2017 theme for emancipation: “Tourism, Politics and Economic Freedom”.

Four (4) of the best entries will be showcased in the annual Emancipation Exhibition scheduled for the JQ Charles Rodney Bay Mall. From Tuesday, August 1st until Monday 21st, the public is invited to view the exhibits which are anticipated to capture a range of subthemes stemming from the broad-based guiding concept.

The exhibition will be open from Monday to Friday 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and on Saturdays, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Our very existence hinges on elements of our work ethic, identity, language, economy, the way we live in and out of our communities; all impacting what and who we are today.

As a nation we are on the brink of an economic revolution, that brings to the fray the balancing act of our independence and dependence on colonial structures or new systems that resemble the old ideologies of a distant past.

On Saturday July 29th, the Bay Walk Mall will play host to panellists who will discuss this year’s theme from 5:00 p.m. Members of the public are invited to attend and lend their voices to the evening’s discussion.