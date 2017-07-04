PRESS RELEASE: Elie Hanna to lead Ericsson’s business in Mexico, Central America and Caribbean

Share Pin Share +1 Shares 0

Ericsson appoints Elie Hanna as President Ericsson Mexico, Central América & Caribbean, effective June 01, 2017.

In his new role, based in Mexico City, Hanna will be responsible for building on Ericsson’s business to support new and existing customers, focusing on innovation to transform the networks for the future, based on our enhanced strategic direction in 5G, Cloud, Digital Services, Internet of Things and Managed Services.

Hanna says: “I look forward to capture on my leadership role to strengthen Ericsson’s position in the ICT market. Customers are my first priority and I plan to work close with them, so we can enable them to be successful using Ericsson’s technology and services. With the development of 5G, I want to support my customers through a new path of innovation that will create new business models for consumers and enterprises.”

For the past 10 years, Elie Hanna has held various executives positions in Ericsson, mostly in Asia, North Africa and Sweden. He first joined Ericsson in 1996 as a Systems Deployment Engineer in Ericsson Canada.

The executive holds an Executive Masters in Business Administration (EMBA) from the John Molson School of Business in Montreal, Canada, and a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering focused on Telecommunications from the Ecole Polytechnique de Montreal, also in Canada.