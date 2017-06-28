PRESS RELEASE: Drii notes to the stage

Adrian “Drii Notes” Kilen is a recording artist, producer, musician, songwriter and poet. But among all his designations, Christian is the one he wears most highly.

He is a bright spark in the arts scene in Saint Lucia and is a star in his own class. He hails from the district of Vieux Fort and strives for excellence in his output.

With all this accreditation, Ponm Damou Kreations is pleased to announce that “Dri Notes” is the featured artist for this month’s Ponm Damou Poetry Slam. The event takes place Thursday June 29 at Keebees Sports Bar and Grill, Rodney Bay. It starts at 7pm.

Many may know Adrian from his successful participation in Youth Fest in years past and also for his offerings at the Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival in recent years. Mr. Klien was in 2016 featured in Vieux Fort as part of what was dubbed Literary Nights Great Success.

A teacher for several years, now working as in entertainment at Coconut Bay Resort, Adrian is well known for his Jazzy Gospel song Highest Praise.

Adrian is no stranger to the Ponm Damou stage having performed at its 100 Thousand Poets for Change event last year, wowing patrons with an acapella performance of Opportunities by Bobby McFerrin.

He is sure crowd pleaser and Ponm Damou Kreations is pleased to invite all to its poetry Slam, which it says is more than just poetry.