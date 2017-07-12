PRESS RELEASE: Don’t get divorced without reading this! The Love School Project for singles and marriage

More than 200 hundred people come every Thursday at 5:30pm to learn how to love intelligently.

There are all kinds of school out there—schools we all went to when we were kids, language schools, driving schools, shooting schools, even dog schools… But there are no Love Schools. Until now.

It comes to Saint Lucia at a time when marriage is in decline, traditional family values are rejected and news of celebrity break-ups are all too common. Yet this is just the time when a happy relationship is invaluable in supporting people through the hardships of daily life.

“The Love School is a ‘must’ for every single and divorced man and woman who has had their heart broken, or who believes that relationships are usually difficult,” says Mr. Oliver the coordinator of the project.

“Equally, the project will help couples,” said Mr. Oliver “There is always much to learn even when marriages or relationships are strong, happy and long lasting, and plenty more when partners are on shaky ground and only hanging on to their commitment to each other by a thread.”

The project is suitable for: Married people, Widow, Singles and for you that is about to get married and need some advices.

The project is totally FREE.

Venue: High Street in Castries opposite Courts

Open Hours: Thursday from 5:30pm to 6:30pm

Phone Numbers: 730-4040 / 730-2343