PRESS RELEASE: Dennery Youth and Sports Council elects new executive

On Thursday June 29th 2017, the youth of Dennery met at a General Assembly to elect a new Executive to the Dennery Youth and Sports Council at the Clendon Memorial Secondary School.

Mr. Clivus Jules, Youth and Sports Officer attached to Dennery and Presiding Officer of the election process gave opening remarks and briefed the participants about the roles and responsibilities of each post.

After the nomination process, the following young persons were voted in to form the new Executive of the Dennery Youth and Sports Council.

President – Mr. Ramel Polius

1st Vice President – Ms. Yaniqueca Jn Bart

2nd Vice President – Mr. Anthony Charles

General Secretary – Ms. Natalia Marcel

Assistant General Secretary – Mr. Milton Flavien

Treasurer – Mr. Benson Tertullien

Assistant Treasurer – Ms. Zepphra Williams

Public Relations Officer – Ms. Thelsa Philgence

Assistant Public Relations Officer – Ms. Gizelle Edward

The positions of Treasurer, Assistant Treasurer, Secretary, Assistant Secretary, and Assistant Public Relations were unopposed.

The National Youth Council Executive, Youth and Sports Officer of Dennery- Mr. Clivus Jules, and Youth Director-Ms. Mary Wilfred all offered their support and encouragement to the newly elected executive.

The Newly Elected President, Mr. Ramel Polius congratulated his team and reminded the meeting that in order for the Council to be successful, there needs to be input from everyone involved. He also extended his heartfelt thanks to the Saint Lucia National Youth Council for being present to observe. He applauded their effort and hopes to keep working closely to the National Youth Council.

The Saint Lucia National Youth Council congratulates the newly elected Executive, and we pledge our support to the team during their tenure.