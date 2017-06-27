PRESS RELEASE: CWI/WIPA 5th Annual Awards to be held on July 7, 2017

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The launch of the 5th Annual CWI/WIPA Players’ Awards, was held this morning at the Indies Players’ Association’s (WIPA) office at Sabina Park, Kingston.

President and CEO of WIPA, Mr. Wavell Hinds and Secretary of WIPA, Mr. Wayne Lewis were present to announce the staging of the event.

CWI and WIPA have jointly decided to host the awards ceremony on Friday, July 7, 2017 at the Jamaica Pegasus in New Kingston. A total of eighteen (18) awards will be presented to players, including the new ‘CWI/WIPA Outstanding Foundation’ award. The purpose of this new category is to recognize the work of cricketers that have dedicated their time and efforts to charitable causes while off the field.

WIPA secretary Wayne Lewis, at the briefing, announced that NFL reporter, Steve Wyche, will be the guest speaker for this year’s event. Wyche is a renowned reporter/host/analyst on the NFL Network.

CWI and WIPA will be honouring the achievements of cricketers that have excelled in regional and international cricket from the last 18 months. Mr Hinds stated “The Awards is a highly-anticipated event that is all about our Windies cricketers, as we celebrate their remarkable achievements. We aim to inspire players and to demonstrate to them that their efforts, commitment and dedication will be recognized by the cricketing fraternity.”

Mr. Dave Cameron, President of Cricket Windies, sent his remarks “We know our athletes are under tremendous pressure to perform at the highest level, but national and regional representation remains critical toward a more consistent international performance. The act of recognizing these efforts, should serve as an incentive to the players, teams and officials in making the Cricket Product more meaningful to us as fans and supporters of the game of the cricket.”

Of the eighteen (18) awards, CWI and WIPA will also each present Lifetime Achievement Awards to persons who have served Windies cricket on and off the field.

In addition to the India vs West Indies match and the CWI/WIPA Players’ Awards Ceremony, the Retired Players’ Foundation will be hosting a T20 match on July 8, 2017 at 11am at the Kensington Cricket Club. Mr Hinds encouraged cricket lovers and enthusiasts to support all events in the name of the wonderful game.

Interested persons are invited to contact WIPA, through Mrs. Marla Seedansingh (868) 624 9472, e-mail mseedansingh@wiplayers.com or Ms. Gabrielle Nain (876) 869-0141, e-mail gnain@wiplayers.com, or Ms. Rondene Tomlinson at CWI: (876) 906-9465, e-mail rtomlinson@windiescricket.com.