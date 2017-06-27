PRESS RELEASE: Courts Jets clinches first spot in KFC NBL final

Basketball action continued on Friday in the first of two semi-final matchups with defending Champion Courts Jets defeating Canaries 51-32.

Underdog Canaries who defeated Vieux Fort’s Run n Gun in their quarterfinal game only fielded 7 players.

Chris Alexander led Canaries’ losing effort with 11 points.

KFC Player of the Game Glenn Antoine finished with 16 points, 8 rebounds.

Keegan Preville also contributed 11 points, 4 steals for the defending champions.

Courts Jets awaits the winner of Wednesday’s second semi-final matchup between perennial finalists VBCC and The Morne Gladiators.

The matchup will take place at the Beausejour Indoor Facility at 7:00pm.

The finals of The KFC National Basketball League will be held on Saturday July 1st starting with the 3rd place matchup at 5:00pm also at Beausejour.