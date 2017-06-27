Advertisement
Advertisement
COURTS
Going Places Travel, call one of our travel advisors today! Castries (452-3282); Vieux Fort (454-9100); Rodney Bay: 452-2151.
Advertisement
Advertisement
BOSL
Advertisement

PRESS RELEASE: Courts Jets clinches first spot in KFC NBL final

By NBL
June 27, 2017
Share1
Pin
Share
+1
Shares 1

20170623_205246Basketball action continued on Friday in the first of two semi-final matchups with defending Champion Courts Jets defeating Canaries 51-32.

Underdog Canaries who defeated Vieux Fort’s Run n Gun in their quarterfinal game only fielded 7 players.
Chris Alexander led Canaries’ losing effort with 11 points.

KFC Player of the Game Glenn Antoine finished with 16 points, 8 rebounds.

Keegan Preville also contributed 11 points, 4 steals for the defending champions.

Courts Jets awaits the winner of Wednesday’s second semi-final matchup between perennial finalists VBCC and The Morne Gladiators.

The matchup will take place at the Beausejour Indoor Facility at 7:00pm.

The finals of The KFC National Basketball League will be held on Saturday July 1st starting with the 3rd place matchup at 5:00pm also at Beausejour.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.