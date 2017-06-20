PRESS RELEASE: Courts Cook App launched, St. Lucian chef featured

Courts has embarked on a new and exciting initiative which will afford persons the opportunity to access a collection of recipes through the Courts Cook App!

We are delighted to have invited local cooks/chefs and bloggers to partner with us and establish a longstanding relationship between the two brands.

As a contributor to the Courts Cook App the contributors have the freedom to highlight their content making it accessible to the hundreds of persons who already utilize the ap. Recipes may be tagged, shared and reviewed allowing persons the opportunity to provide real time feedback.

This tool will afford our valued contributor the opportunity to further showcase the content from their social media pages thus increasing their visibility as one of the inaugural ambassadors of the Courts Cook App in the OECS.

One of our contributors Ms. Deann Plummer is a St. Lucian with a passion for creating plant-based recipes and is an advocate for healthy living and natural skincare.

Deann Plummer a self-taught chef who promotes eating healthy to maintain good health. Deann first started out as a Vegetarian and with the encouragement of her mom and friends changed to the Alkaline Lifestyle.

Alkalife first started October 2016. After realizing the Alkaline nutritional list of foods were so limited Deann noticed she would have to be creative in order to maintain an everyday lifestyle with such a short list and started experimenting with dishes. As time progressed she was able to host a book of recipes which she is willing to share with us. Click on https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.unicomer.cookapp&hl=en and feel free to download the app.