PRESS RELEASE: Courts Babonneau Steel Orchestra receives $25,000 from Courts to compete in National Panorama Competition 2017

This year even with the challenges artistes, event planners and groups face securing sponsorship for participation in National Carnival Events, furniture and electrical giants Courts; announces that the company will invest $25 000 in the Courts Babonneau Steel Orchestra.

Band arranger, Mr Allison Marquis, thanked Courts for their support of the art form especially at a time when financing and preparations for the competition is not without its difficulties.

He commended the company for their unwavering assistance and promised a spectacular performance that she hopes will bring home the crown.

Courts St. Lucia is proud to confirm continued support to the Courts Babonneau Steel Orchestra having been their presenting sponsor for more than 15 years.

The company would like to commend the management of the band for their unwavering commitment to the art form and more importantly for seeking to provide an avenue whereby youth in the surrounding communities can learn and develop their skill.

The National Panorama competition 2017 will be held on Friday July 14th 2017. Courts St Lucia would like to extend sincere thanks to the Courts Babonneau Steel Orchestra for their representation at this year’s competition. We are proud of you!!!!