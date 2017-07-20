Going Places Travel, call one of our travel advisors today! Castries (452-3282); Vieux Fort (454-9100); Rodney Bay: 452-2151.

PRESS RELEASE: Counterfeit EC currency notes in circulation, ECCB advises

By ECCB
July 20, 2017
The public is advised to be on the alert for counterfeit EC Currency notes, particularly during this time of heightened regional festivities. Vigilance should be exercised when conducting cash transactions to ensure the authenticity of notes.

Counterfeit notes do not have any value and it is a criminal offense to pass them on.

If you encounter any suspicious looking note, take it to the ECCB Headquarters, any of the ECCB Agency Offices or the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) within your territory for assessment.

The features of authentic EC Currency notes are outlined on the ‘Take Note of Your EC Notes’ posters available on the Bank’s website – www.eccb-centralbank.org. Additional information on the subject of counterfeit notes can also be accessed via the Bank’s YouTube Channel and Facebook Page – ECCB Connects.

 

One comment

  1. Redwayne
    July 20, 2017 at 12:30 PM

    THEY ARE PAPER HUNGRY!!!!
    😁

