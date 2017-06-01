PRESS RELEASE: Communal bins to be removed permanently

The Saint Lucia Solid Waste Management Authority is seeking the co-operation of the general public as it undertakes the permanent removal of communal bins from the roadsides in several communities.
Removal of the said bins is deemed necessary in light of the widespread poor solid waste management practices and non-compliance associated with the bins as well as the health risk posed to residents of the area.
The first exercise will take place at two locations along the Vide-Boutielle Road on June 2, 2017. It includes removal of the bins and a clean-up of the areas to be followed by a beautification exercise.
The intervention is expected to result in a visible change at the collection points and help to train the public in proper solid waste management habits as poorly managed solid waste is unsightly, is harmful to the environment and poses a health risk to all residents.
The Authority encourages all citizens to do what is required in order to keep the country clean and to communicate with the Authority at 453-2208/450-7070 with respect to solid waste management issues affecting their community.
We can also be reached via WhatsApp at 724-5544.
Great, now all the stray dogs in my area will have better access to the trash bags to rip them open and spread the garbage everywhere. Just what we needed in the area, it was starting to look a little too clean, let's just do as nature intended and spread our trash out by the side of the road so that we can see what our neighbours are throwing away. Great job solid waste, and while you're at it, since the garbage is never picked up regularly anyway, just go ahead and stop picking it up altogether. (Clearly sarcasm in case anyone is confused and thinks I actually want to see my area get disgusting).
At the old Avis gas station vide Boutielle Hyw this gabbage has been their 2 wks now it's overflowing
I support this.
Now since we recently had many people marching for the environment and St.lucia's heritage in light of certain projects, I hope all will throw their support behind this. I will even march too.
I will venture to say some of us St.lucians too nasty.
Almost every day while I travel I see fools throwing garbage from their moving vehicles.
We are more guilty of destroying St.Lucia than the foreigners we claim St.Lucia will be sold out too.
Now march against that.