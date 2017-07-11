PRESS RELEASE: College Readiness Symposium set for July 27-28, 2017

The Department of Education, Innovation & Gender Relations is embarking on a new initiative called the College Readiness Symposium.

The objective of this initiative is to enable nationals to make a smooth transition to institutions of higher learning by helping them make the best decisions during their journey for ongoing personal growth and development.

The Symposium is scheduled for Wednesday July 27th to Friday 28 July 2017 and will be held at the Conference Room of the Financial Centre, Point Seraphine.

Sessions will be facilitated by Ms. Erica Hepburn, a representative from American College Testing (ACT) who deals with International Educational Programmes, specifically in the Caribbean Market.

The schedule for the symposium is as follows:

The Department of Education is encouraging individuals to take full advantage of this life changing opportunity.