PRESS RELEASE: Cleaning of median barriers on Castries/Gros Islet Highway

The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy wishes to inform the motoring public that the section of Castries/Gros Islet Highway between the Vigie Roundabout and Choc Roundabout will be reduced to single lane traffic on Sunday 2nd July 2017 from 7:00am to 6:00pm.

This is to facilitate cleaning of the median barriers and kerb walls.

All commuters are asked to be guided by road signs which will be placed for their information and guidance.

We apologize for any inconvenience which may be caused during the execution of these works.