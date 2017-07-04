PRESS RELEASE: Chronic disease self-management leaders’ workshop report

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) continues to create healthier nations across the region by funding training workshops aimed at reducing and controlling diseases.

In November 2015, a four (4) days leader’s training programme in chronic disease self-management (CDSMP) was successfully conducted resulting in the training of 18 leaders across most of the island.

However, due to the large number of persons living with chronic illnesses and the growing need to equip such persons with the requisite skills and tools for improved self-management, it has become necessary to train an additional group of leaders to complement those that presently exist.

To this end, the Ministry of Health and Wellness in collaboration with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) implemented the Stanford University Chronic Disease Self-Management leaders’ workshop for the second time.

The Chronic Disease Self-Management training workshop took place from June 27 to June 30, 2017 at the National Wellness Centre.

Facilitator, Yolanda Alcindor says the curriculum specifically focuses on behaviour modification and coping strategies to enable participants to manage their chronic condition(s): “During this workshop leaders are taught self-management skills…..to deal with symptoms caused from chronic conditions.”

At the end of the training workshop, the leaders will implement the programme within communities throughout the island, specifically targeting persons living with chronic illnesses.