COURTS
PRESS RELEASE: Chris Gayle back back in West Indies squad

By WICB
July 4, 2017
Gayle

The Selection Panel of Cricket West Indies today named the Windies 13-man squad for Finolex Pipes T20 International against India.

The match will be played at Sabina Park on Sunday, July 9.

First ball is 10:30 am (11:30am Eastern Caribbean Time).

Experienced opening batsman Chris Gayle has been named in the squad. The left-hander is the highest run-maker for Windies in this format with 1,519 runs (average 35.32, strike rate 145.49), including two centuries. This will be his first T20 International at Sabina Park.

All-rounder Jason Holder is being rested for the match.

FULL SQUAD
26. Carlos Brathwaite (Captain)
77. Samuel Badree
79. Ronsford Beaton
45. Chris Gayle
17. Evin Lewis
93. Jason Mohammed
74. Sunil Narine
55. Kieron Pollard
52. Rovman Powell
7. Marlon Samuels
75. Jerome Taylor
57. Chadwick Walton
60. Kesrick Williams

Quotes from CWI Chairman of Selectors, Courtney Browne, on the squad: We welcome Chris back to the T20 squad. He is the most prolific batsman in this format and will add value to our team at the top of the order. He will get the chance to play on his home ground and against a top-quality Indian team.

This squad has a good mix – experience within the batting and bowling – it is a well-balanced squad. Again, this is an opportunity for the young players to showcase their talent and for the experience players to perform and help nurture the young players.


This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.
