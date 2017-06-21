Advertisement
Advertisement
COURTS
Going Places Travel, call one of our travel advisors today! Castries (452-3282); Vieux Fort (454-9100); Rodney Bay: 452-2151.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

PRESS RELEASE: Chamber of Commerce requests employers to give time off for Carnival

By St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce
June 21, 2017
Share21
Pin
Share
+1
Shares 21

saint-lucia-carnival-2014-group-shot0The Soufriere Events Committee will be hosting Soufriere Carnival 2017 under the theme “Rebirth: Awakening of the Lost Culture”.  

Part of the schedule of activities includes the parade of the Band throughout the town circuit on Sunday June 25 and Monday June 26th, 2017.

The St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce Industry and Agriculture wishes to suggest to members and the wider business community that in the spirit of Carnival, employers should give their employees time off on the stipulated days to participate in Soufriere Carnival 2017. This should be done at your own discretion as a show of goodwill.

Carnival is a National Cultural activity and the Private Sector as the main sponsor of this event, should feel proud of their contribution and continued support, thus allow their staff time to enjoy and participate where possible.

 

(1)(1)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.
Advertisement
Advertisement

One comment

  1. Terence Joseph
    June 21, 2017 at 5:14 PM

    I hope the chamber of commerce ask for the employers to give the employees time to go to church also. Because I believe we need more prayers than barcanal.

    (0)(0)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.