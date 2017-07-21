Going Places Travel, call one of our travel advisors today! Castries (452-3282); Vieux Fort (454-9100); Rodney Bay: 452-2151.

PRESS RELEASE: Chamber gets down to business on July 26th 2017

By St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture
July 21, 2017
The St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture will host its first meeting of the “Getting Down to Business” series on Wednesday July 26th 2017 at the Chamber Secretariat from 9:00am.

Members will discuss the Duty Free Liquor Regime and its impact on players within the sector.

The Customs and Excise Department will be in attendance to make a brief presentation on the current Duty Free Liquor Regime, its impact on Businesses and how it operates the rules and related regulations. By partnering with key government agencies the Chamber hopes to:

• Enhance member knowledge and understanding of the issue
• Share their experiences on how the particular issue affects their business
• Identify solutions and approaches to resolving any issues

The Chamber has invited all its members to participate in the Getting Down to Business Series as it seeks to positively impact Members operations. Working closely with Government is critical to improving efficiency and profitably on both sides.

The Chamber strongly believes that these fora will positively impact members as they seek to get to the heart of the business operating environment.

