PRESS RELEASE: Chamber gets down to business – launches program to unite Chamber members on resolving issues

“Getting Down to Business” is the new initiative of the St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture for its members.

The program seeks to bring Chamber members together to find novel approaches to resolving issues affecting them.

By partnering with key government agencies the Chamber will hope to:

• Enhance member knowledge and understanding of the issue

• Share their experiences and how the particular issue affects their business

• Identify reasonable solutions and approaches to solving the issue

• Arrive at an agreed Chamber position and approach to addressing the issue

The initiative will be launched with three issues of current interest:

1. The Duty Free Liquor Regime

2. Price Control

3. The Import License Regime

The events have been scheduled for July 26th, August 2nd and 9th 2017 respectively at the Chamber’s Conference Room. Already the relevant Government Agencies have agreed to participate and make presentations at the meetings.

The Chamber strongly believes that these issue related fora will help the Chamber positively impact members as they seek to get to the heart of the business operating environment. Dealing with these issues will help both Government and the Business Community operate more efficiently and profitably.