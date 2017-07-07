PRESS RELEASE: Castries South Disaster Preparedness Committee re-organized

Share Pin Share +1 Shares 0

The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) with the support of the Social Transformation Officer of the Department of Equity and Social Justice has reorganized the Castries South Disaster Preparedness Committee.

On Tuesday July 4, 2017, a series of planning activities culminated with the appointment ofan Executive Committee which has the mandate to conduct the affairs of the Organization over the next six months.

The Executive comprises:

Chairman: Mr. Bengy Eugene

Deputy Chairperson: Ms. Anthea Felix

Secretary: Ms. Lail Jeremie

Assistant Secretary: Ms. Martha Blanchard

Treasurer: Ms. Kaynia Francois

Assistant Treasurer:Ms. Malika Rosemond

PRO: Mr. Fabian Mathurin

Trustees: Ms. Tamika PappinMs. Natasha Valcin

The Deputy Director of NEMO, Mr. Julian Du Bois expressed his confidence in the ability of this newly appointed team to competently serve the disaster management needs of the community, as most are currently engaged in developmental activities in the Community.

For comments please contact:

Julian Du Bois, Deputy Director NEMO at tel.: 285-8511 Email: jdubois@gosl.gov.lc