PRESS RELEASE: Call to artists – CDF Emancipation Exhibition Competition 2017

The CDF issues an open call to visual artists to participate in a photography competition to select work for the annual emancipation exhibition.

This year the focus is on photography.

The competitor’s entries must be based on this year’s theme for emancipation. Four (4) of the best entries will be showcased in an exhibition in the north of the island.

Entry Requirements

• Entrants must submit FIVE photos based on the 2017 theme for emancipation: “Plantations by the Sea”; Tourism, Politics and Economic Freedom. (“These New Plantations By the Sea” from Derek Walcott’s White Egrets, 2010).

• Digital entries must be sent to the CDF via email (info@cdfstlucia.org) or brought in on USB drive and must be in jpg, jpeg or tiff format, minimum 300 dpi.

• Entrants must be Saint Lucia nationals or residents of Saint Lucia.

• The work must be original and should not have been previously published.

• All FIVE photos: digital and or hard copies must be sent and or brought in to CDF by the 19th of July 2017.

• All hard copies of photos must be framed to a finished dimension of “16x 9.”

• Registration fee $20.00 EC (to be paid at the Cultural Development Foundation)

Judging Criteria

• Technical Skill/ composition/ use of light/ Background – 40 points

• Interpretation of theme – 50 points

• Originality – 30 points

• Quality of photo – 40 points

• Colour and Creativity -30 points

• Impact /on page and on screen – 40 points

• Creation of a story- 30 points

The four selected entries will receive cash and prizes

1st place $1000.00

2ns place $500.00

3rd Place $ 400.00

4th Place $ 300.00

Registration forms can be downloaded from CDF website (www.cdfstlucia.org) and Facebook page (www.facebook.com/Cultural.Development.Foundation)

All forms must be brought to the Cultural Development Foundation at Bernard’s Hill Castries to complete the registration process.