PRESS RELEASE: Book bursary programme 2017/2018

The Department of Education, Innovation and Gender Relations wishes to inform the public of the commencement of the Annual Book Bursary Programme for 2017 catering to Infant and Primary School students.

The book distribution will run from July 10 to August 4, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily.

This year, the distribution and collection of books will be done per District at the District Offices with the exception of Districts I and 3 which will be done at the Dame Pearlette Louisy Primary School for District I and for District 3 at the R.C. Boys’ Primary School.

Parents/Guardians are to take note of the following:-

1. All books being returned are to be in proper condition;

2. The Report Book of the child/children/ward is up to date to reflect child’s progress;

3. Present the child/children/ward Book List;

4. Is in possession of last year’s Contract Form if the child is continuing on the programme;

5. The Bursary Application Form from their Parliamentary Representative if it is a new applicant or a Letter of Recommendation.6. Letter of Authorization if you are acting on behalf of someone.

Please note that collection and distribution of books is being done per district and no-cross district distribution will be entertained unless a valid excuse is presented. Members of the public are asked to note the dates the team will be at the various district offices/schools to ensure their needs are catered for.

For further information and clarification, please contact the Student Welfare Officer, Education Office District 2, Sans Souci, telephone numbers 468-5443/5441.