PRESS RELEASE: Biggest team ever for Saint Lucia at Commonwealth Youth

Saint Lucia is sending its biggest ever team to what was once intended to have been the biggest event ever hosted by Saint Lucia. But in 2015, Saint Lucia withdrew as hosts of the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games, a competition that was eventually taken up by the Bahamas.

Still, the Saint Lucia Olympic Committee Inc. will be sending a sizable contingent to the sixth edition of these Games, which are scheduled to run 18-23 July in Nassau, at a number of venues, including the Thomas Robinson Stadium.

Out of just over 1,000 athletes, aged between 14 and 18, Saint Lucia will have a team of 23, which will compete in seven sports, including two team sports for the first time – athletics, beach soccer, beach volleyball, boxing, cycling, swimming, and tennis.

Athletics has produced Saint Lucia’s two previous medals at these Games, through Jeannelle Scheper (High Jump) and Rochelle Etienne (Javelin Throw). This time around, that sport again promises the nation’s best chance to be among the 94 podium finishers.

Kimani Alphonse and Julien Alfred are down to contest the girls 100m and 200m. Julien in particular is one of the nation’s best medal hopefuls. Kamillah Monroque will compete in the 800m and 1500m, and Devon Moise will take on the boys Javelin Throw.

In the ring, Kareem Boyce will go in the 60kg weight class. Kluivert Mitchel will take on the finest cyclists in the Commonwealth, in the individual road race and time trial. Jean Philippe Murray is set for the tennis competition.

At the Betty Kelly Kenning Swim Complex, Katie Kyle will return to the venue where she won a medal at the Caribbean Island Swimming Competition in 2016. She is entered in 50m and 100m Butterfly, whilst Jyasi Daniel is in the 50m Butterfly and 100m Freestyle.

In beach volleyball, Saint Lucia will be represented in the boys draw by Levi Leonce and Kyhim Remy, and in the girls draw by Tenayestigni Joseph and Niah Arnold.

The beach football team includes a number of regular youth internationals: Aley Clovis, Dillon Francis, Dylan Elliott, Hakeem Harrow, Kwame Fontenelle, Linus Clovis, Sebastien Ribot, Vino Bartlett, Julian Fernest, and Zane Amedee.

Melissa Herman will serve as team manager and tennis coach. Denise Herman will coach the athletics contingent. Conrad Fredericks will manage the sole boxer. Felix St Rose is set to handle the young beach football team.