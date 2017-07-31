PRESS RELEASE: Big Players win GIFL/AURELIEN Cup

Big Players are Champions of the Inaugural GIFL/AURELIEN Soles INVITATIONAL U16 Cup.

On Saturday 29th July the Soles Cup commenced with nine out of ten teams showing up at the Corinth Playing Field.

Two groups were drawn by random selection with the day commencing with home team GMC United coming up against T Valley. It was a fun filled day for all with teams displaying some high level football. Coaches were seen on the sidelines encouraging with all their might.

The day concluded with Pinehill VSADC losing to Boys Training Centre.

Summary: eight (8) teams qualified for the final stages. Top three of each group and best two losers. These included GMC United, Northern United, Big Players, Pioneers F.C, Pinehill VSADC, Choppers, T Valley, Boys Training Centre (BTC).

On Sunday all teams showed up on time to start their quarterfinals.

GMC United defeated an over confident BTC team 2-1 to secure the first Semi Final spot. The second and third quarter final went to penalties with T Vally advancing ahead of VSADC and Northern United advancing over Pioneers. Big players made light work with Choppers to advance to the last Semi final spot.

Semi final match ups were as follows:

1. GMC United vs Big Players

2. Northern United vs T Valley

Big players defeated GMC 3-1 to advance to finals while Northern defeated T Valley on penalties to get final spot.

Finals

Big players made light work with Northern to stamp their authority in this tournament. Game ended 2-0 In favour of Big Players.

The Gros Islet Football League in collaboration with the Gros Islet Youth Development Council would thank the SLFA for sanctioning this inaugural competition, Saint Lucia National Lottery Authority, Lucelec,FLOW, Massy Stores, Peter and Company Distribution, Alban Felicien, Mannees Bakery, Coal Pot Restaurant, Ministry of Commerce and The AURELIEN family.

Most importantly thank you to all clubs and players for participating. See you next year.







