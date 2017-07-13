PRESS RELEASE: Big Players maintains giant staus

On Tuesday, the 11th of July, the match was seen as a test of character for the Lacoudou team. The challenge was to overcome Big Players, the National Premier League giants.

Big Players truly asserted themselves on the game and opened the scoring in the 13th minute through Lincoln ‘The Prolific’ Phillip.

Arhmid Chandler wasted no time in registering the second Big Players goal in the 17th minute; then it was the turn of Jordan St. Ange who scored the first of his two goals in the match in the 21st minute.

On the resumption, Ange scored his second goal in the 48th minute, followed by Jarvis Joseph scoring in the 75th minute, with Christopher ‘Totti’ St. Clair not to be left out, scoring goal number six in the 88th minute.

In the end it was Big Players, 6, and Lacoudou, 0.